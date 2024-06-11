Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, calling it "an important step."

"We consider United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 adopted on 10 June, which aims to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, as an important step towards putting an end to the massacre," the ministry statement expressed on Tuesday.

"We welcome Hamas' constructive and positive approach to the ceasefire plan," it added.