TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire, Hamas' positive approach
"It is imperative that Israel announces its commitment to the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and fully implements all elements of the resolution," says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire, Hamas' positive approach
Türkiye will continue to contribute to the steps that will ensure a permanent end to the war, Israel's withdrawal from all of Gaza, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, said the ministry./ Photo: AA Archive
June 11, 2024

Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, calling it "an important step."

"We consider United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 adopted on 10 June, which aims to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, as an important step towards putting an end to the massacre," the ministry statement expressed on Tuesday.

"We welcome Hamas' constructive and positive approach to the ceasefire plan," it added.

RelatedTürkiye urges global bodies to act after Israeli attack on refugee camp
Recommended

The statement came after the Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in Gaza. Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favour.

"It is imperative that Israel announces its commitment to the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and fully implements all elements of the resolution," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to the steps that will ensure a permanent end to the war, Israel's withdrawal from all of Gaza, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, the return of displaced Palestinians to Gaza, the uninterrupted and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza, it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs