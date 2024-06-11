Elon Musk has dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman for betraying the startup's founding mission.

In a California court, Musk had accused the AI firm he helped set up in 2015 of breaching a commitment to creating artificial intelligence that benefits society when it became a for-profit enterprise backed by Microsoft.

A filing by an attorney representing Musk asked the court on Tuesday to dismiss the entire case, without offering a reason.

Neither Musk nor OpenAI had responded to requests for comment at time of publication.

The tycoon, who left OpenAI in 2018, argued in his original complaint that the ChatGPT maker was always intended as a non-profit entity.

But he said recent boardroom changes meant OpenAI was now effectively a subsidiary of software giant Microsoft.

Musk has made similar accusations in the past and both OpenAI and Microsoft have denied them.

OpenAI captured the public's imagination in late 2022 with the release of its chatbot ChatGPT, which can generate poems and essays and even succeed in exams.

The firm has also developed image and video generating tools that ar e seen as the leaders in their field.

Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI since 2019, poured billions more into the firm last year.

