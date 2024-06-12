A suspected militant was killed and seven security personnel were wounded in clashes in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said.

The first incident occurred late Tuesday night in Hiranagar, a village near the frontier with Pakistan which, like India, claims the Himalayan region in full.

Security forces rushed to the border village, with a man killed in the resulting gunfight who police believed had crossed over from the Pakistan side.

"This appears to be a fresh infiltration in which one terrorist was killed and the search for one more is ongoing," Anand Jain, a top police officer told reporters on Wednesday.

Hours later, suspected rebels lobbed grenades and fired at an army checkpoint in the remote Doda area around 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the north, leaving six soldiers and a police officer wounded.

Six of the wounded were transported to hospital for treatment, police senior superintendent Javaid Iqbal said. "A search operation is on in the forest area," he added.

The incidents came days after a gunman opened fire bullets on a bus full of Indian pilgrims returning from a Hindu shrine in the southern Kashmir district of Reasi, leaving nine dead and dozens wounded.

Survivors at a hospital said on Tuesday that the attacker continued firing on the bus for several minutes after it tumbled down into a ravine.

Back-to-back incidents