TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises several PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish security forces neutralise four PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.
Türkiye neutralises several PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
June 12, 2024

Turkish security forces have “neutralised” four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country’s National Defence Ministry.

“Four PKK/YPG terrorists detected in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq were neutralised,” said the ministry on X on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the Turkish Armed Forces’ counterterrorism operations uninterruptedly continue to eradicate it at its source.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

 In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs