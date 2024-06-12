Türkiye applauds Brazil's stance on the ongoing crisis in Palestine's Gaza, the country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in a joint news conference with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in the capital Ankara.

Fidan highlighted on Wednesday that the two countries had overlapping approaches concerning global developments in many areas and said they share largely the same sensitivities with Brazil on the issue of Gaza and Israel's ongoing attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

He expressed Ankara's appreciation for Brazil's solidarity with Palestine, adding that Brasilia was "actively working for the official recognition of Palestine as a full UN member."

"Countries that unconditionally support Israel continue to turn a blind eye to this massacre. Not only that, but they also keep providing Israel with arms and ammunition incessantly. The situation is crystal clear," the Turkish foreign minister said.

'Fundamentalist government' of Netanyahu

He said that the "fundamentalist government" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued its "systematic massacre," of Palestinians, adding: "Türkiye will not stand idly by the ongoing massacre in Gaza."

"From our Arab brothers within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to our friends within BRICS, everyone is concerned about the tragedy in Gaza. Those who ignore the massacre are morally responsible," he said.

Underlining the importance of a two-state solution, Fidan said the "only way for bloodshed in Gaza to stop is through a two-state solution."

"Türkiye welcomes Brazil's support to South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," he concluded.