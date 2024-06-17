Strong winds pushed flames through dry brush in mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles on Sunday, and officials warned residents in the wildfire's path to be prepared to leave if it explodes in size again.

Los Angeles County's first major wildfire of the year swiftly grew to more than 19 square miles (40 square kilometres), one day after it forced the evacuation of at least 1,200 campers, off-roaders and hikers from the Hungry Valley recreation area.

Firefighters working in sweltering conditions and steep terrain raced to douse spot fires that erupted as unpredictable winds blew embers ahead of the flames, said Kenichi Haskett, a section chief for the LA County Fire Department. The gusts also hampered efforts by aircraft crews to drop water and fire retardant, he said.

“When it’s windy, it just sprays the water everywhere we don’t need it. So that’s a challenge," Haskett said.

Meanwhile in Northern California, a small wildfire sparked Sunday prompted evacuation orders and warnings for a sparsely populated area near Lake Sonoma. The so-called Point Fire sent up a huge plume of dark smoke as it churned through brush and timber about 80 miles (130 kilometres) north of San Francisco. It was 15 percent contained.

The Southern California fire erupted Saturday afternoon near I-5 in Gorman, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles. Two structures burned within the evacuated recreation area.