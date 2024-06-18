Türkiye beat Euro 2024 debutants Georgia 3-1 in a tightly-contested encounter lit up by two breathtaking Turkish strikes either side of half-time.

Mert Muldur gave Türkiye a first-half lead with a thunderous volley from the edge of the box.

Georgia, playing their first major international tournament, equalised in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze turned Giorgi Kochorashvili's cross past Mert Gunok, who should have done better in covering his near post.

The 19-year-old Arda Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, scored after 65 minutes, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Georgia pressed for a late equaliser but, with Mamardashvili coming up for a series of corners, Kerem Akturkoglu broke away and passed into an empty net in added time to make it 3-1.

Türkiye midfielder and man of the match Guler: "I am just thrilled, no words to describe how I feel. I was dreaming of this goal constantly. I am working extra hard to give back to the amazing love I've been receiving.

"I've been practising this particular shot recently at the end of training sessions. I am so happy to have scored this way. (Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti) messaged me earlier today and wished me luck."

"We dreamed of starting with a win"