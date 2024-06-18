WORLD
Türkiye, Armenia reaffirm commitment to full normalisation of relations
Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing dialogue between the senior officials of Türkiye and Armenia and discussed the latest developments in the region and the international agenda.
Erdogan also expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Pashinyan on the recent floods in the northern regions of Armenia. / Photo: AA Archive
June 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have expressed their political will to fully normalise relations between Türkiye and Armenia without preconditions.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders underlined the importance of continuing the talks between the Special Representatives of the two countries and confirmed the points agreed upon so far, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on X on Monday.

Armenian Prime Minister also congratulated the Turkish President on Eid al Adha and Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the upcoming Vardavar - the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

Erdogan also expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Pashinyan on the recent floods in the northern regions of Armenia.

