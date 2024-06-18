Mark Rutte, the outgoing Dutch prime minister, is expected to become the next head of NATO after securing the support of Hungary by assuring that Hungarian forces would not be deployed, nor its funds spent, in support of Ukraine.

Hungary lifted its veto on Rutte on Tuesday while Rutte's assurances, contained in a letter to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, removing a major obstacle to him becoming NATO’s top civilian official.

It could also allow NATO to put on a major show of unity when US President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet in Washington on July 9-11. The summit is to mark NATO's 75th anniversary.

At talks in Budapest last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is due to step down in October, clinched a deal with Orban to ensure that Hungary would not block NATO's plans for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg accepted that Hungary should not be obligated to provide personnel or funds for the collective effort, but Orban wanted to hear it from Rutte too.

NATO takes all of its decisions by consensus, giving any of the 32 member countries an effective veto, including on whet her they should take part in any joint effort or operation.

Taking to social media, Orban said it was important for Hungary to establish "that this agreement can stand the test of time." He posted Rutte's letter, dated June 18, a day after the two men had met in Brussels on the sidelines of a European Union summit.

Rutte wrote that "in a possible future capacity as NATO Secretary General I will fully support this outcome of the talks between Jens Stoltenberg and you."

It was enough for Orban.