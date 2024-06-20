WORLD
2 MIN READ
US cancels strategic meeting with Israel following Netanyahu's criticism
Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security heads of Israel and the US.
US cancels strategic meeting with Israel following Netanyahu's criticism
President Joe Biden previously halted some shipments of American weapons to Israel. / Photo: AFP
June 20, 2024

The US has cancelled a strategic meeting with Israel that was scheduled for today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised President Joe Biden's administration for delaying arms shipments to Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu stated in a video posted on X Tuesday.

“The meeting was set to take place in Washington today and was set to focus primarily on the progress of Iran's nuclear program,” Haaretz reported.

“Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan,” the daily reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

Related'Netanyahu will be cast as a pariah': ICC order deepens Israel's isolation

Shipments of American weapons

Recommended

President Joe Biden previously halted some shipments of American weapons to Israel, alleging that it did not comply with protecting civilians.

Earlier in June, Israel inked a deal to acquire 25 US-made F-35 fighter jets for a total of $3 billion, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Last April, Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

The Palestinians view the US military support for Israel as an effort to prolong the Israeli war on Gaza.

RelatedNetanyahu says Biden withholding arms amidst Israel's genocidal war on Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust