Türkiye has welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine, said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We welcome Armenia’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia,” said the statement.

The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognised the state of Palestine.