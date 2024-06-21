TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes recognition of Palestine by Armenia
Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries, Turkish Foreign Ministry says.
Türkiye welcomes recognition of Palestine by Armenia
The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA
June 21, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed Armenia’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine, said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“We welcome Armenia’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia,” said the statement.

The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice, and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

Armenia announced on Friday that it has recognised the state of Palestine.

Recommended
RelatedArmenia officially recognises state of Palestine: Foreign Ministry

"Reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Armenia earlier supported the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since last October.

It also condemned Israeli attacks on the civilian infrastructure and violence against the civilian population.

RelatedThere cannot be different standards for Ukraine and Palestine: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs