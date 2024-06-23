Apple is talking to major rival Meta about integrating the Facebook parent company's generative AI into its products, as it tries to catch up with rivals on artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Sunday's report came after Apple also struck a deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to help equip its Apple Intelligence suite of new AI features for its coveted products.

For months, pressure has been on Apple to persuade doubters on its AI strategy, after Microsoft and Google rolled out products in rapid-fire succession.

It has developed its own, smaller artificial intelligence but said that it will turn to others such as OpenAI to boost its in-house offering.

According to the Journal, which cited sources close to the matter, Meta has held discussions with Apple over integrating its own generative AI model into Apple Intelligence.

AI integrated systems