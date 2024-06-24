WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's UN envoy labels UN chief Guterres as 'terror accomplice'
Antonio Guterres accuses Israel of spreading misinformation about him, while Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan calls Guterres "an accomplice to terror and should resign today."
Israel's UN envoy labels UN chief Guterres as 'terror accomplice'
"The truth, in the end, always wins," Guterres says.  / Photo: AA Archive
June 24, 2024

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has accused Israel of spreading misinformation about him during the more than eight-month-long genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

"I've heard the same source many times saying that I never attacked Hamas, that I never condemned Hamas, that I am a supporter of Hamas," Guterres told a news conference on information integrity on Monday, without naming Israel.

"I have condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, the others in different social platforms," he said.

"The truth, in the end, always wins."

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the condemnations by Guterres were "empty words when compared to his actions."

"His sole aim has been to help Hamas survive this war. We find it despicable that the secretary-general refuses to abide by the UN's standards and paints a distorted picture of events on the ground," Erdan said.

"Antonio Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today."

Recommended

Relations between the UN and Israel have long been fraught and have only worsened during Tel Aviv's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Israel targeting UN

Israel accused the UN of being biased against it and has accused UN staff of working with Hamas.

Israel has been facing international pressure and condemnation after the UNSC's resolution demanding a ceasefire.

Tel Aviv has killed over 37,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded nearly 86,100 others in besieged Gaza so far.

Israel's war has reduced most of Gaza to ruins and caused a massive shortage of basic necessities, including water, food, electricity and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its invasion in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust