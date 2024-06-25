Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the recent terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan region, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call on Tuesday, President Erdogan condemned the attacks, expressing Türkiye's staunch opposition to all forms of terrorism. He extended his condolences to the Russian people for the lives lost and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and we condemn these attacks with hatred," Erdogan said.

He affirmed that Türkiye will continue its efforts to resolve conflicts in the region.

Terror attack in Dagestan