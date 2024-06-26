Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing for the biggest moment so far in the US election — the first of two high-stakes debates that could upend the race.

Thursday's showdown will raise the campaigning to boiling point, with both camps recently escalating their increasingly personal attacks.

"I think I have been preparing for it for my whole life...We'll do very well," Trump told right-wing network Newsmax in an interview on his debate preparation.

The 2024 election looks close, with Trump enjoying a slight polling advantage in the all-important swing states in an election likely to be decided by a few hundred thousand votes across a handful of battlegrounds.

The rivals both step onstage for the 90-minute clash, hosted by CNN in the southern city of Atlanta, seeking to allay fears about serious political liabilities.

Biden, 81, faces the most concern about his mental sharpness, with voters much more likely to bring up his age than Trump's, despite the Republican being just three years younger.

'Out for himself'