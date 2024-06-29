WORLD
Pakistan's message to US: Focus on Gaza, Kashmir over election probe
Pakistan's Parliament says it "will not accept any interference" after US congressional demand for probe into alleged rigging in February 2024 elections, urging Washington to instead pay attention to Gaza, Kashmir conflicts.
"An independent and sovereign country like Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs, and the subject resolution is an attempt to undermine the state," Pakistani Parliament says.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 29, 2024

The Pakistani Parliament has rejected a US congressional resolution for an investigation into alleged rigging in the February 2024 elections and said the move was interference in Islamabad's internal affairs.

A resolution by a ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP in the National Assembly passed with a majority of lawmakers voting in favour, while the main opposition rejected and opposed the move.

"The House further regrets that the Resolution does not acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by millions of Pakistanis in the General Elections held on 8 February 2024," according to the resolution on Friday.

"An independent and sovereign country like Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs, and the subject resolution is an attempt to undermine the state."

Lawmakers drew the attention of the US Congress to Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, gross human rights violations in India-administered Kashmir and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, especially Muslims in India under PM Narendra Modi's rule.

"The House calls upon the US and the world community to take immediate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the innocent people of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The National Assembly deeply regretted and said the subject of the American request reflects an incomplete and wrong understanding of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan.

On Friday, Islamabad said it has decided to appoint a new ambassador to the US to replace Masood Khan.

At a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baluch said Khan would be replaced by diplomat Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. However, she said the new appointment had already been considered.

US seeks probe into elections

In an overwhelming majority, the American Congress voted on Tuesday to demand a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities" in elections in Pakistan.

The US House of Representatives resolution was passed in a 368 - 7 vote.

It also condemned "attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan's participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the internet and telecommunications or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights."

Pakistan held general elections on February 8, with independent candidates backed by former prime minister Imran Khan winning most seats.

Khan, who has been in jail since last August, allegedly rigged the elections.

However, the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls, rejected the allegations.

The administration blocked the internet on Election Day while there was a delay in results, triggering widespread allegations of rigging.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
