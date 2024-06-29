The Pakistani Parliament has rejected a US congressional resolution for an investigation into alleged rigging in the February 2024 elections and said the move was interference in Islamabad's internal affairs.

A resolution by a ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MP in the National Assembly passed with a majority of lawmakers voting in favour, while the main opposition rejected and opposed the move.

"The House further regrets that the Resolution does not acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by millions of Pakistanis in the General Elections held on 8 February 2024," according to the resolution on Friday.

"An independent and sovereign country like Pakistan will not accept any interference in its internal affairs, and the subject resolution is an attempt to undermine the state."

Lawmakers drew the attention of the US Congress to Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, gross human rights violations in India-administered Kashmir and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, especially Muslims in India under PM Narendra Modi's rule.

"The House calls upon the US and the world community to take immediate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the innocent people of Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The National Assembly deeply regretted and said the subject of the American request reflects an incomplete and wrong understanding of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan.

On Friday, Islamabad said it has decided to appoint a new ambassador to the US to replace Masood Khan.

At a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baluch said Khan would be replaced by diplomat Rizwan Saeed Sheikh. However, she said the new appointment had already been considered.