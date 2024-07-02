WORLD
Biden warns of 'dangerous precedent' after top court's Trump verdict
Joe Biden criticises Supreme Court's decision to grant substantial immunity from prosecution to ex-president Donald Trump on election subversion charges in connection with January 6, 2021 attack on US Capitol.
Biden criticises court ruling on presidential immunity and warns of implications under a potential second term for Trump. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2024

US President Joe Biden has warned that the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent" that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November.

"For all practical purposes today's decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden said in a speech at the White House on Monday.

"The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he'll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it," he added.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled Trump can claim immunity from prosecution, potentially delaying his January 6 trial.

"There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," Biden said.

The Supreme Court did not dismiss — as Trump had wanted — the indictment alleging he illegally schemed to cling to power after he lost to Biden.

But the ruling still amounts to a major victory for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, whose legal strategy has focused on delaying the proceedings until after the election.

Trump posted in all capital letters on his social media network shortly after the decision was released: “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

The timing of the trial matters because if Trump defeats Biden, he could appoint an attorney general who would seek the dismissal of this case and the other federal prosecutions he faces.

Or, Trump could potentially order a pardon for himself.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
