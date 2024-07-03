The UN's human rights chief has said on Monday that there is still a "long way to go" in ensuring full respect for human rights and inclusivity in sports.

Volker Turk made these remarks during his opening speech to a quadrennial panel discussion on promoting human rights through sport and the Olympic ideal at the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He stressed that the world of sports is "not immune" to human rights challenges, including when mega-events are organised, citing examples such as racist or sexist incidents, discrimination, abuse, violence against women, and corruption.

"Against this backdrop, there has been important progress," he said, adding that not only some businesses in the sports world are aligning their practices with the UN Guiding Principles on business and human rights, but also human rights policies and grievance mechanisms are increasingly being included in mega-sport events.

"We have also seen some unprecedented actions on racism, like the sentencing in Spain of football fans for racially insulting Vinicius Jr.," he said. "There is still a long way to go to ensure full respect for human rights and inclusiveness in sports."

He underlined that states have the primary responsibility "comprehensively and proactively" to address these issues, ensure access to remedies, and prevent further violations.

"This includes zero tolerance for racism and all forms of discrimination in sport, including antisemitism and Islamophobia. And commit ting to gender inclusive policies and programs that support women’s empowerment," the human rights chief said.