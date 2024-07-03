The Forum of Turkic World Think Tanks, organised by the Istanbul-based Diplomacy Foundation, will be held in Istanbul on July 4-5.

Participants from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Turkmenistan, which are member or observer states to Organization of Turkic States, will attend the forum.

On Thursday, three sessions will be held on the present and future of the organization of Turkic states, the civilization heritage of the Turkic world and cultural integration, and the role of think tanks in the Turkic world.

The participant will also attend a cultural tour on Friday.