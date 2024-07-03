The UN rights chief voiced alarm Wednesday at a hardening of rhetoric, including hate speech and dehumanising language against migrants and other minorities, linked to elections in Europe and elsewhere.

"This is an alarm bell," Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva.

He warned of rising populism, hate speech and scapegoating as a record number of countries are holding elections this year.

While refusing to comment on specific election campaigns playing out, as crucial votes loom in Britain and France, he decried that Europe had seen "a rise of hate speech, a rise in discriminatory discourse".

Turk said he was "worried" listening to the rhetoric surround recent votes, including the European parliament elections last month, which handed significant gains to far-right parties.

"I'm always worried when I hear narratives that denigrate the other, that dehumanise the other, that make scapegoats of migrants or refugees or asylum seekers or minority groups," he said.

"We need to be very vigilant, because especially history tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other is a harbinger for worse to come."