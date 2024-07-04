WORLD
Israel weighs Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal: official
PM Netanyahu, officials to discuss Hamas response, its new positions to a truce proposal made public by US President Joe Biden in May.
Israel maintains it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 4, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his security cabinet on Thursday evening to discuss new Hamas positions on a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, a source in Netanyahu's office, has said as fighting raged in the enclave.

Before the cabinet meets, Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, the source also said.

Israel received Hamas' response on Wednesday to a proposal made public at the end of May by US President Joe Biden that would include the release of about 120 hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

A Palestinian official close to the mediation effort said that Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, has shown flexibility over some clauses that would allow a framework agreement to be reached should Israel approve.

Two Hamas officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hamas has said any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel maintains it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

The plan entails the gradual release of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces over the first two phases, and as the freeing of Palestinian prisoners.

The third phase involves the reconstruction of the war-shattered territory and the return of the remains of deceased hostages.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
