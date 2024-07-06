WORLD
Hamas agrees to proposal on hostage talks 16 days after first phase
A Palestinian official close to the internationally mediated peace efforts says the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if accepted by Israel.
Israel at war in Gaza after Hamas launches surprise attack
July 6, 2024

Hamas has accepted a US proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source has said.

The group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout a first six-week phase, the source told Reuters anonymously because the talks are private.

Israel's war on Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

The Hamas source said the proposal ensures that mediators would guarantee a temporary ceasefire, aid delivery and withdrawal of Israeli troops as long as indirect talks continue to implement the second phase of the agreement.

