New Iranian president vows unity, cooperation in post-election message
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili by a margin of 2.7 million votes.
Reformist candidate for Iran's presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian leaves a polling station after casting his vote. / Photo: AP
July 6, 2024

In a post-election message, Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian has said citizens' cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

In a statement, Pezeshkian said on Saturday: “Dear people of Iran, the election is over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation.”

“The difficult path ahead will not be smoo th except with your companionship, empathy and trust,” he added.

The newly elected president stated: “I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honor that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don't leave us alone.”

Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes in results announced early Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
