BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Samsung workers start three-day strike over pay after talks failed
Samsung union, which has more than 30,000 members, or more than a fifth of the company's total workforce, announced the three-day general strike last week.
Samsung workers start three-day strike over pay after talks failed
The move follows a one-day walkout in June, the first such collective action at the company, which went decades without unionisation. / Photo: AFP
July 8, 2024

Workers at South Korean tech giant Samsung have begun a three-day general strike over pay and benefits, the head of a union representing tens of thousands of employees said, warning the action could impact memory chip production.

On Monday, wearing rain jackets and ribbons saying "fight with solidarity", thousands of workers gathered outside the company's foundry and semiconductor factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest memory chip maker and accounts for a significant chunk of the global output of high-end chips.

Samsung management has been locked in negotiations with the union since January, with the two sides failing to narrow differences on benefits and a rejected 5.1 percent pay raise offer from the firm.

"The strike has started from today," Son Woo-mok, head of the National Samsung Electronics Union, said.

"Today's general strike is just the beginning," he added.

"Recalling why we are here, please do not come to work until July 10th and do not receive any business calls," he told the crowd of workers.

The union said about 5,200 people from factory facilities, manufacturing and development had joined the protest.

"Do they still not think this will affect their production line?" said Lee Hyun-kuk, vice president of the union.

RelatedSamsung union to hold three-day strike after talks breakdown

'The last card'

Recommended

The union, which has more than 30,000 members, or more than a fifth of the company's total workforce, announced the three-day general strike last week, saying it was a last resort after talks broke down.

The move follows a one-day walkout in June, the first such collective action at the company, which went decades without unionisation.

"We are now at critical crossroads," the union said in an appeal sent out to members last week, urging them to support the strike.

"This strike is the last card we can use," it said, saying that workers at the company needed to "act as one".

"I'm really excited," one union member and protester said. "We're making history."

Workers rejected the offer of a 5.1 percent pay hike in March, with the union having previously outlined demands including improvements to annual leave and transparent performance-based bonuses.

Samsung declined a request for comment.

"While the ongoing strike is only scheduled for three days, the participating members include those working in chip assembly lines," business professor Kim Dae-jong at Sejong University said.

"Given that the union could carry out additional strikes in case the gridlock continues, it could pose a great risk to Samsung management amid its race for dominance in the competitive chips market."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks