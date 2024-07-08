Workers at South Korean tech giant Samsung have begun a three-day general strike over pay and benefits, the head of a union representing tens of thousands of employees said, warning the action could impact memory chip production.

On Monday, wearing rain jackets and ribbons saying "fight with solidarity", thousands of workers gathered outside the company's foundry and semiconductor factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest memory chip maker and accounts for a significant chunk of the global output of high-end chips.

Samsung management has been locked in negotiations with the union since January, with the two sides failing to narrow differences on benefits and a rejected 5.1 percent pay raise offer from the firm.

"The strike has started from today," Son Woo-mok, head of the National Samsung Electronics Union, said.

"Today's general strike is just the beginning," he added.

"Recalling why we are here, please do not come to work until July 10th and do not receive any business calls," he told the crowd of workers.

The union said about 5,200 people from factory facilities, manufacturing and development had joined the protest.

"Do they still not think this will affect their production line?" said Lee Hyun-kuk, vice president of the union.

'The last card'