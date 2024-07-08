Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the European Union's climate monitor said, capping half a year of wild and destructive weather from floods to heatwaves.

Every month since June 2023 has eclipsed its temperature record in a 13-month streak of unprecedented global heat, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Monday.

"This is more than a statistical oddity and it highlights a large and continuing shift in our climate," said the service director, Carlo Buontempo.

"Even if this specific streak of extremes ends at some point, we are bound to see new records being broken as the climate continues to warm," he added.

The global average temperature notched last month broke the previous June record set in 2023.

The fresh high came at the midway point of a year marked by climate extremes.

The scorching heat has blanketed swathes of the world from India to Saudi Arabia, the United States and Mexico in the first half of this year.

Relentless rain, a phenomenon scientists have also linked to a warmer planet, caused extensive flooding in Kenya, China, Brazil, Afghanistan, Russia and France.

Wildfires have torched land in Greece and Canada and last week, Hurricane Beryl became the earliest category five Atlantic hurricane on record as it barrelled across several Caribbean islands.