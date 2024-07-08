Chinese vehicle producer SWM applied for building a car manufacturing plant in Türkiye, the firm's representative Atmo Group has announced.

Atmo Group said on Monday Chinese brands focused on the localisation of their production facilities to enter Türkiye and the EU markets.

Anto Chernov, the CEO of Atmo, said: "Atmo Group is interested in investing and developing more projects in Türkiye, our number of employees in Türkiye has doubled compared to last year, our revenue is growing every year and we have a long-term plan for development.

"We are currently working on a production facility with an annual production capacity of more than 50,000 vehicles."