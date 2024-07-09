South Korean tech giant Samsung has said that production was not being disrupted despite a three-day general strike by thousands of workers.

"There has been no disruption to production," local media quoted Samsung as saying on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronic Union stopped working on Monday, the organisation said, as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.

The union has more than 30,000 members — more than a fifth of the company's total workforce.

Park Seol, a senior member of the union, said that production was being affected.

"But more importantly, the company should understand that we aren't trying just to affect their production line, we want them to hear our voice and understand how desperate we are," he said.