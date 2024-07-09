BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
'No disruption' to production despite worker strikes: Samsung
More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronic Union stopped working on Monday as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.
'No disruption' to production despite worker strikes: Samsung
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union stage a rally as they begin a three-day general strike. / Photo: AFP
July 9, 2024

South Korean tech giant Samsung has said that production was not being disrupted despite a three-day general strike by thousands of workers.

"There has been no disruption to production," local media quoted Samsung as saying on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronic Union stopped working on Monday, the organisation said, as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.

The union has more than 30,000 members — more than a fifth of the company's total workforce.

Park Seol, a senior member of the union, said that production was being affected.

"But more importantly, the company should understand that we aren't trying just to affect their production line, we want them to hear our voice and understand how desperate we are," he said.

RelatedSamsung workers start three-day strike over pay after talks failed
Recommended

Profits

The union has been locked in negotiations with management since January, but the two sides have failed to narrow differences on benefits and a 5.1 percent pay raise offer from the firm was rejected.

In a regulatory filing last week, Samsung Electronics said that its April-June operating profits were expected to rise to $7.54 billion (10.4 trillion won), up 1,452.2 percent from a year earlier.

Sales, meanwhile, are expected to rise 23.3 percent to 74 trillion won, Samsung said.

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest memory chip maker and accounts for a significant chunk of the global output of high-end chips.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain