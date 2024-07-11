WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian state refiners in talks for oil import deal with Russia, source say
Asia's third-largest economy needs "predictable and stable" oil supplies as it is expanding its refining capacity to meet rising fuel demand, the source says.
Indian state refiners in talks for oil import deal with Russia, source say
Russia is the top oil supplier to India,/ Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2024

India's state-run refiners are jointly negotiating a long-term oil import deal with Russia, a government source aware of the development said on Thursday.

India and Russia have yet to finalise terms, such as the payment currency, for the imports, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"Joint negotiations of state refiners with Russia are already happening," the source said.

Indian private refiners Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries have already signed term deals for Russian oil imports. Nayara is part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft .

Recommended

Indian private refiners may join the negotiations with their state-run peers later, the source said.

Russia is the top oil supplier to India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

India has emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil sold at a discount as Wester n entities have shunned purchases due to a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia this week, India had sought energy deals with Rosneft and other leading Russian oil firms.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar