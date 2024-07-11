Iran is still conducting indirect nuclear talks with the United States via Oman, Iran's Etemad newspaper quoted Iran's acting foreign minister as saying.

Ali Bagheri Kani's reported comments on Thursday followed remarks on Monday in which a White House spokesperson said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Indirect talks are being conducted through Oman but the negotiation process is confidential and its details cannot be recounted," Bagheri Kani was quoted as saying.

Efforts were being made to leave "suitable grounds" for negotiations for the new Iranian government that will take office in the next few weeks.