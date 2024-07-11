WORLD
Indirect nuclear talks with US are ongoing via Oman: Iran
Local press has reported that Tehran is still conducting indirect nuclear talks with Washington via Muscat, quoting Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.
Iran's Etemad newspaper quoted Iran's acting foreign minister as saying that indirect nuclear talks were continuing with the US. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 11, 2024

Iran is still conducting indirect nuclear talks with the United States via Oman, Iran's Etemad newspaper quoted Iran's acting foreign minister as saying.

Ali Bagheri Kani's reported comments on Thursday followed remarks on Monday in which a White House spokesperson said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Indirect talks are being conducted through Oman but the negotiation process is confidential and its details cannot be recounted," Bagheri Kani was quoted as saying.

Efforts were being made to leave "suitable grounds" for negotiations for the new Iranian government that will take office in the next few weeks.

Pezeshkian, a low-profile moderate who won Iran's run-off presidential vote last week, has said he will promote a pragmatic foreign policy and ease tensions with the six powers that have been involved in now-stalled nuclear talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

However, foreign policy in Iran is ultimately decided by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who warned last month prior to elections that "one who thinks that nothing can be done without the favour of America will not manage the country well."

Pezeshkian is taking office at a time of growing Middle East tensions over the Israeli war on Gaza and over cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which have exacerbated disputes between Tehran and Washington.

In a letter to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance fighter group Hamas, Pezeshkian reiterated on Wednesday Tehran's continued support for Palestinians against "the occupation of the Zionist regime (Israel)."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
