TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, new British premier meet at Nato summit
President Erdogan once more congratulated Prime Minister Starmer of the UK on his new position.
Turkish president, new British premier meet at Nato summit
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Keir Starmer attend NATO summit in Washington. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have met Thursday for the first time in the US.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the last day of a NATO summit in Washington where NATO leaders gathered on Tuesday to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom as well as regional and global issues, Turkish Directorate of Communication said on X on Thursday.

Stating that in the new period, Türkiye and the UK can take new steps to improve relations in all areas, President Erdogan added that they wish the positive trend in relations to continue increasingly.

Recommended

President Erdogan once more congratulated Prime Minister Starmer of the UK on his new position.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Starmer after he became prime minister last week when his Labour Party won the House of Commons by a landslide, capturing 412 of the chamber's 650 seats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha