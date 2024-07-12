Palestinians have returned to breathtaking scenes of destruction in the Gaza City district of Shujaiah after Israeli troops withdrew, ending a two-week offensive there.

Civil defence workers have said that so far, they have found the bodies of 60 people in the rubble.

Families who fled the assault ventured back into Shujaiah to see the condition of their homes or salvage whatever they could.

Nearly every building was flattened to rubble for block after block, leaving giant concrete piles and twisted rebar. Here and there, grey gutted concrete frames still stood a few stories high.

The ever-present buzzing sound of Israeli military drones hung in the hot summer air as people on bicycles or horse-drawn carts made their way over dirt paths where the streets had been bulldozed away.

Sharif Abu Shanab found his family's four-story building collapsed. “I can’t enter it. I can’t take anything out of it, not even a can of tuna. We have nothing, no food or drink,” he said.

He said since fleeing the district, his family has slept in the streets. “Where do we go and to whom? We have no home or anything,” he said in despair.

“There’s only one solution, hit us with a nuclear bomb and relieve us of this life.”

'Unable to respond to calls'