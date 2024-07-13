WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU
Masoud Pezeshkian looks forward to engaging in dialogue with European countries based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing
Iran's president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU
Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator./ Photo: AA
July 13, 2024

Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said he looks forward to improved relations with Europe, even though he accused the continent of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

"Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path," Pezeshkian wrote late on Friday in the English-language Tehran Times newspaper.

"Based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing."

Recommended

In a post-election message, Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian said citizens' cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes.

RelatedCan Masoud Pezeshkian transform Iran's domestic and foreign policy?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar