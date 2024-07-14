Negotiations between Syria and Türkiye have been conducted at various levels in the past, and Ankara wants peace in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Fidan’s remarks came on Sunday during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye.

Fidan added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for peace in neighbouring Syria is “important,” urging that it be heeded.

He added that Ankara is not changing its stance on the Syrian opposition.