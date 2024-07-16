Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the situation in besieged Gaza amid Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The two sides discussed on Tuesday the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has reached catastrophic levels due to Tel Aviv's ongoing genocidal war.

They also discussed the worrying developments resulting from increasing hunger and diseases, especially in the north of Gaza.

Both leaders also talked about the latest ceasefire negotiations, which Israel has been stifling.

Türkiye's efforts for Palestine