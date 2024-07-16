TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan discusses Gaza crisis, ceasefire negotiations with Haniyeh
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh address the alarming rise in hunger and disease in Gaza during a phone call.
Türkiye's Fidan discusses Gaza crisis, ceasefire negotiations with Haniyeh
Türkiye has condemned Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave multiple times, which has dithered Ankara's — and other mediators — efforts for a ceasefire. / Photo: AA Archive
July 16, 2024

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the situation in besieged Gaza amid Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The two sides discussed on Tuesday the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has reached catastrophic levels due to Tel Aviv's ongoing genocidal war.

They also discussed the worrying developments resulting from increasing hunger and diseases, especially in the north of Gaza.

Both leaders also talked about the latest ceasefire negotiations, which Israel has been stifling.

Türkiye's efforts for Palestine

Recommended

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, Türkiye has been using all means to secure a ceasefire in the blockaded enclave and send humanitarian aid to besieged Palestinians there.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara's stance will not change toward Tel Aviv "as long as Israel's massacre, occupation, genocide policy in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues."

Last week, Erdogan used the NATO platform to invoke the crisis in Gaza, urging the international community to press Israel to accept a ceasefire.

Türkiye has condemned Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave multiple times, which has dithered Ankara's — and other mediators' — efforts for a ceasefire.

Ankara has been sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing a dire humanitarian situation caused by Israel's war, which caused a major shortage of necessities, including water, food, electricity, and medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha