Turkish coast guards rescue 35 migrants pushed back by Greece
The Coast Guard Command says it dispatched a boat, successfully rescuing the migrants pushed back by Greek forces.
Two suspected human traffickers were arrested in connection to the incident. / Photo: AA Archive
July 17, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has said that it rescued 35 irregular migrants pushed back into Türkiye's territorial waters by the Greek naval forces.

Off the coast of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla, 25 migrants in a rubber boat were saved after a report of their presence in the area on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Command said it dispatched a boat, successfully rescuing the migrants pushed back by Greek forces.

Two suspected human traffickers were arrested in connection to the incident. The rescued migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.

In a similar incident off the coast of Seferihisar in Izmir province, 10 irregular migrants were pinpointed in a rubber boat.

Coast Guard teams promptly responded and rescued the migrants, who had also been pushed into Turkish waters by Greek elements.

The migrants were also transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after the necessary procedures were completed.

