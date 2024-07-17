Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that his group would hit new targets in Israel if more civilians were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

"If the enemy continues to target civilians as it has done in recent days, then this will push us to target localities that we have not targeted until now," Nasrallah said on Wednesday.

The Lebanese movement has exchanged almost daily fire with Israeli troops in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian resistance group's October 7 attack and the following Israeli war on Gaza.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli strikes in the south killed five people, including three Syrian children.

In response, Hezbollah said it launched rounds of Katyusha rockets at northern Israel.

The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, described as "horrific" the killing of the children, who were reportedly playing in front of their home at the time of the strike.

Nasrallah warned Israel of the consequences of any invasion of Lebanon, saying Israel would be left without any tanks if a full-blown conflict erupted.