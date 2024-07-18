In a controversial move, Israel's Knesset has approved a resolution that overwhelmingly rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Even though Palestine is recognised by 147 of the 193 UN member states already, the matter was brought to the Israeli Knesset to discuss the recognition of its statehood.

The resolution raised doubt on whether Tel Aviv, which currently holds the military control of the vast majority of Palestinian lands in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, is in a position to grant independence to occupied Palestinians.

The resolution, co-sponsored by parties from prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and right-wing factions in the opposition, garnered strong support, passing with a vote of 68-9, according to reports in Israeli media.

This decision, coming just days before Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, signals a clear departure from past diplomatic efforts towards a two-state solution.

"The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan," the resolution states.

The move was met with mixed reactions within Israeli political circles. Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity party supported the resolution, aligning with Netanyahu’s divisive stance.