WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye crushes terror group PKK's intel network
In a joint operation by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, security forces apprehend two senior terrorists operating within the PKK's intelligence structure in Istanbul.
Türkiye crushes terror group PKK's intel network
MIT and Istanbul Security, were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation / Photo: AA Archive
July 18, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has dismantled the so-called intelligence cell of the terrorist organisation PKK.

As a result of intensive efforts by MIT, the so-called intelligence structure of the PKK was revealed. It was determined that Sadik Topaloglu, codenamed Halil, and Mehmet Savas worked within this structure.

In a joint operation conducted by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, the two senior terrorists, who were found to be operating in Istanbul and serving within the PKK's intelligence structure, were apprehended.

RelatedTurkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

MIT tracked step by step

After identifying Sadik Topaloglu within the organisation's intelligence structure, MIT monitored him closely.

Recommended

It was discovered that Topaloglu had crossed into Iraq's Kandil illegally to receive intelligence training, during which he met with Cemil Bayik, one of the ringleaders of the terrorist organisation.

Following his assignment in Türkiye, it was revealed that Sadik Topaloglu gathered intelligence for the terrorist organisation under the guise of journalism.

Additionally, MIT found that together with Mehmet Savas, they carried out financial activities for the organisation and supplied materials to PKK members in Syria through front companies.

Topaloglu and Savas were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation and sent to prison.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'