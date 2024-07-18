Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, describing it as an attack on democracy.

Erdogan expressed his sorrow for the incident and wished Trump, the 45th President of the United States and current presidential candidate, a speedy recovery during a phone call on Thursday.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan lauded Trump's brave stance following the heinous attack and noted that the presidential challenger's decision to continue his programmes without interruption strengthened democracy and demonstrated trust in the foresight of the American people.