TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria expresses gratitude to Türkiye for firefighting assistance
"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with its friends in difficult times," says Turkish president.
Bulgaria expresses gratitude to Türkiye for firefighting assistance
"We are showing how good friends and neighbours should work together," the Bulgarian Prime Minister Glavchev told the Turkish teams at the programme in the village of Voden, near Plovdiv, Bulgaria. / Photo: AA
July 21, 2024

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has thanked Türkiye for its support in bringing fires in his country under control.

"My sincere gratitude to President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan for the timely support of the Republic of Türkiye and the courageous Turkish firemen in the fight against the devastating fires in Bulgaria," Radev wrote on X on Saturday.

Responding to Radev’s post, Erdogan said on Sunday: "Fighting forest fires is a humanitarian responsibility for all of us. Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with its friends in difficult times."

Recommended

A fire erupted July 13 in the Svilengrad region of Bulgaria – 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) from the border with Türkiye. The blaze spread to Mladinovo and Mihalic in the south in the following two days, burning tens of thousands of hectares of forest and agricultural land. Türkiye aided its neighbour with the firefighting efforts.

Bulgarian fire brigade and civil defence officials reported more than 200 fires across the country in recent days.

RelatedTürkiye assists North Macedonia in fighting forest fires
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha