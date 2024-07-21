Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has thanked Türkiye for its support in bringing fires in his country under control.

"My sincere gratitude to President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan for the timely support of the Republic of Türkiye and the courageous Turkish firemen in the fight against the devastating fires in Bulgaria," Radev wrote on X on Saturday.

Responding to Radev’s post, Erdogan said on Sunday: "Fighting forest fires is a humanitarian responsibility for all of us. Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with its friends in difficult times."