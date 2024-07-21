Joe Biden has bowed to intense pressure to rescind his candidacy following his disastrous debate performance last month and mounting concerns about this advanced age.

The president had been emphatic in all of his public statements about staying in the race. He had said repeatedly that he is the best bet to beat former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump and that he fully expected to earn voters' confidence on November 5.

But in a letter released over the weekend, Biden said "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

He also tweeted, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

The Democrats’ clear challenge is now to build as much excitement as possible behind the eventual nominee. What might that mean? First, it is important not to make this a fait accompli.

Open convention

True, Vice President Kamala Harris is the next logical choice. She has considerable appeal for anyone who wants certainty, but this puts forth a second unpopular candidate – VP Harris' poll numbers mirror the President’s – in place with no popular input.

A much better choice would be an open convention, using the three weeks between now and the convention’s first day on August 19 to showcase three to five candidates.

There are plenty of strong options. In addition to VP Harris, there are Governors Gavin Newsom (California), Andy Beshear (Kentucky), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania), and Wes Moore (Maryland).