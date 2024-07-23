Türkiye’s envoy to the UN has warned that terrorist organisations in Syria should not be treated as "legitimate actors," urging the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the political process and the humanitarian situation in Syria on Monday, Ahmet Yildiz described the humanitarian situation in the country as "catastrophic" and "worsening".

"16.7 million people in Syria, which is more than 70% of the population, need humanitarian assistance, and a quarter of them live in the northwest of the country," Yildiz said. "As Türkiye, we will continue to facilitate the delivery of cross-border humanitarian assistance in close cooperation with the UN, as we have done so far."

Grave human rights violations

According to Yildiz, the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and political unity is of "paramount importance" for the future of the countr y and the region.