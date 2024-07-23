CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
US environment agency announces $4.3B in grants to cut climate pollution
Projects aim to reduce pollution in transportation, electric power, buildings, industry, agriculture and waste and materials management.
US environment agency announces $4.3B in grants to cut climate pollution
The move aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the US. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 23, 2024

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $4.3 billion in grants to reduce climate pollution across the country with community-driven solutions.

The independent agency said on Monday that it selected 25 applications through the competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme to tackle climate crisis, improve air quality and advance environmental justice.

"When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes' energy use each year for over 25 years," the agency said in a statement.

The move, which is part of the Biden-Harris administration's Investing in America agenda, aims to accelerate clean energy transition in the US, it added.

RelatedNew geothermal technology in US promises to address climate crisis

The 25 selected applications will fund projects in 30 US states, including one Tribe, that aim to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in six sectors — transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture/natural and working lands, and waste and materials management.

Recommended

The EPA said it will announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme for Tribes, Tribal consortia and territories later this summer.

"As climate change continues to fuel more extreme impacts on communities across the country, we are using every tool in our toolbox to reduce pollution, lower families' energy costs, advance environmental justice, and make our communities more resilient," President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"When I think of climate change, I think about jobs — good-paying, union jobs that put Americans to work, rebuild our nation's aging infrastructure, and support our transition to a clean energy future," he added.

"Today and every day, I will continue working to protect American families from harmful pollution and build a clean energy future."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter