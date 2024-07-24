TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye says could be part of mechanism in case of two-state solution deal
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says the failure to reach an agreement over the Gaza crisis is because of Netanyahu's political objectives.
Türkiye says could be part of mechanism in case of two-state solution deal
Fidan said that Türkiye and some Islamic countries are ready to shoulder responsibility for the survival of this state and the peace agreement. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country can be part of the guarantor mechanism that Ankara proposed, if an agreement on a two-state solution is reached.

Fidan warned that without the immediate implementation of the two-state solution, a fourth Gaza war is inevitable.

"We will be perpetually entangled in conflicts," he said.

His remarks came during an interview with Sky News Arabia in which he spoke about the developments in the Middle East, including Türkiye's relations with Syria and Iraq, as well as Israel's carnage on Gaza and ceasefire negotiations.

On the failure to reach an agreement in Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations, Fidan said, "Ceasefire in Palestine doesn't align" with Netanyahu's political objectives.

"Both Americans and Westerners agree on this," he said.

Stating that the Gaza issue is like a dagger "stabbed into the heart of the Islamic world in particular and the whole world in general," Fidan said that the whole humanity is watching a "genocide" unfolding in Gaza.

Recommended

Highlighting mediation efforts from Egypt and Qatar on Gaza, he said that Türkiye has been trying to give all support it can to all parties regarding the cease-fire, adding that Ankara's aim is to stop the war and "this massacre as soon as possible."

Ending occupation

Stating that the claims that Hamas leaders were pressured to leave Doha are just rumours, Fidan said that the issue of hosting Hamas leaders in Türkiye is not discussed either in theory or in practice at the moment.

On criticism directed at Hamas from within following the Israeli attacks on Gaza and how Ankara sees the future of the resistance group, Fidan said: What we have always said to the international community, especially to the US, is this: "If you don't end the occupation, you will miss the big picture while dealing with more detailed actors."

The foreign minister said that the only issue Ankara supports is the just cause and the just resistance, adding: "It does not matter whether it is in the West Bank, Jerusalem or Gaza. What is important is that the Palestinians have a state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders given to them by the international system."

Fidan said that Türkiye and some Islamic countries are ready to shoulder responsibility for the survival of this state and the peace agreement.

He underlined that Ankara wants a mechanism to be established in order to take its relations with Arab countries to a very advanced level and to avoid other types of crises, notably security crises.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan