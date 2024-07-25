The National Security Council of Türkiye has convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss key national security and regional stability issues, as well as recent international developments.

"Israel's actions must be halted immediately to prevent violence from escalating across the region," said an official statement issued following Thursday's meeting of the National Security Council.

Expressing grave concern over Israel's ongoing massacres against Palestinians, the council called for immediate international action to stop Tel Aviv's "violations of all legal and humanitarian principles."

The council also reviewed ongoing operations "carried out with determination, resolve and success both at home and abroad" against all kinds of threats targeting Türkiye's national unity and survival.

The council emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to countering these threats, especially against terrorist organisations including the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, and highlighted the successful outcomes of recent operations.

Addressing the aftermath of the July 15 coup attempt, the council reiterated Türkiye's determination to dismantle the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), noting that the group continues to engage in hostile activities while trying to portray itself as a victim.

Status quo in Syria, Cyprus

The council noted that Türkiye's enhanced collaboration with neighbouring countries strengthens the foundation for addressing shared security concerns, particularly concerning the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq and Syria.