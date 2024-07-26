WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian drones target Ukrainian energy facilities
Russian drone strikes hit energy facilities in Chernihiv and Zhytomyr, causing temporary blackouts.
Russian drones target Ukrainian energy facilities
Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 20 of 22 drones, with repairs underway.  / Photo: Reuters
July 26, 2024

Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in two regions with drones overnight, disrupting electricity supplies, Ukraine's national power grid operator said.

Power supplies have, however, been already restored to most consumers in the northern Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrenergo said on Friday.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 20 out of the 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said. Most of the drones were shot down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.

Recommended

The governor of the Chernihiv region said that some infrastructure and a dormitory were damaged during the attack on the town of Nizhyn, without giving further details.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since the spring, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kiev to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.

RelatedRussia's Tuapse oil refinery damaged in Ukraine drone attack
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'