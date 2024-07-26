Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has sharply criticised his Democratic political rivals, and warned of dire consequences for the Middle East if he was not re-elected, as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The meeting capped a week in which Netanyahu addressed the US Congress and held talks with President Joe Biden and presumptive Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We have incompetent people running our country," Trump said while sitting across from Netanyahu on Friday.

When asked about his reactions to VP Kamala Harris' comments on Gaza, the former president stated her comments were disrespectful to Israel.

"If we win, it'll be very simple. It's all gonna work out, and very quickly," Trump said. "If we don't, you could end up with major wars in the Middle East and maybe a third world war."

Trump's campaign later released a statement on the meeting, saying he "pledged that when he returns to the White House, he will make every effort to bring peace to the Middle East."

Rome talks

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said Netanyahu plans to send an Israeli delegation to Rome on Sunday to negotiate a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza.

"Only time will tell if we are close to finalising the deal," Netanyahu said.