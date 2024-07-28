Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has expressed hope that the book "Who's to Blame? Today Cannot Be Considered Apart from the Past," which explores the history of the Cyprus issue, will be well-received.

In a statement on Sunday on his social media account, Altun said: "The book 'Who's to Blame? Today Cannot Be Considered Apart from the Past,' which sheds light on the ethnic and political tensions on the island of Cyprus from the 1960s to the present with documents and suggests referring to the past to understand today's problems, has been published in Turkish and English by our Directorate of Communications.

I hope this valuable book, which we believe will contribute to a better understanding of the true story of the Turkish Cypriots worldwide, will be auspicious."

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.