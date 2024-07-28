Türkiye has said that "just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu."

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in an early Monday statement.

"Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians," it added.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X that the Turkish President Erdogan "has become the voice of humanity's conscience."

"Those who seek to silence this just voice, especially international Zionist circles including Israel, are in a state of great panic.

"History has ended the same way for all genocidal perpetrators and their supporters," he added.