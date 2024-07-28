TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu will face the same end as Hitler — Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that Netanyahu will face the same justice as Hitler for his actions, ensuring that Palestinians will not be destroyed.
Israel's Netanyahu will face the same end as Hitler — Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response to insults from Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. / Photo: AA Archive
July 28, 2024

Türkiye has said that "just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu."

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in an early Monday statement.

"Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians," it added.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X that the Turkish President Erdogan "has become the voice of humanity's conscience."

"Those who seek to silence this just voice, especially international Zionist circles including Israel, are in a state of great panic.

"History has ended the same way for all genocidal perpetrators and their supporters," he added.

Recommended
RelatedErdogan: Applause for Netanyahu 'major eclipse of reason'

Israel's Gaza onslaught

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms