Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has doubted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's role in failing to take prompt action against Israeli rioters who stormed two military bases late Monday where soldiers were being held in custody for gang molestation of a Palestinian detainee.

Gallant urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to investigate whether Ben-Gvir prevented or delayed police action against Israeli rioters at the Sde Teiman and Beit Lid military bases in southern and central Israel.

The defence minister stressed the prime minister to "take a firm stand against the coalition members who participated in the riots," the Israeli daily Haaretz said.

Videos that went viral on social media show lawmakers and ministers from the far-right Jewish Power party taking part in the storming of the Sde Teiman military base.

The Defence Ministry considered the events "severe harm to national security and the government's authority over the Israeli army," the Israeli daily Jerusalem Post reported.